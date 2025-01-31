Digital payments is here to stay

Digital payments across India recorded a double-digit jump of 11.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as on September 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) index that measures the adoption of online transactions, according to a Central Bank statement.

The RBI’s Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) for September 2024 stands at 465.33 up from 445.5 for March 2024.

The increase in the RBI-DPI index was driven by growth in payment infrastructure and payment performance across the country over the period, the RBI said.

The RBI has been publishing a composite RBI-DPI since January 1, 2021 with March 2018 as the base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index is published on a semi-annual basis.