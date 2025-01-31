Crucial Budget

Key concerns include moderating consumption, sluggish private investment, and global geopolitical uncertainties. The Budget, exceeding ₹50 lakh crore, must not only fuel economic momentum but also ensure fiscal prudence, aligning with the government’s goal of bringing the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by FY26.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who has navigated crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, now relies on her economic team to frame policies that drive investment, boost demand, and stabilize the rupee. This Budget will be a test of the government’s long-term economic vision, and its success will shape India’s growth trajectory in the coming years.