Shruti Haasan’s Hollywood debut ‘The Eye’ First look unveiled

The first look of Shruti Haasan’s Hollywood debut film, The Eye, was released on her birthday, garnering an overwhelming response from fans worldwide. The film, directed by Daphne Schmon, stars Shruti in a leading role alongside Mark Rowley, Linda Marlowe, and Peru Cavelier. This psychological thriller marks a significant milestone in Shruti’s career as she steps into international cinema. The first look of Shruti Haasan’s Hollywood debut film, The Eye, was released on her birthday, garnering an overwhelming response from fans worldwide. The film, directed by Daphne Schmon, stars Shruti in a leading role alongside Mark Rowley, Linda Marlowe, and Peru Cavelier. This psychological thriller marks a significant milestone in Shruti’s career as she steps into international cinema.

Shruti Haasan, known for her multifaceted talents as an actress, singer, lyricist, and musician, plays the character Diana in The Eye. The first-look poster showcases her in a blue high-neck sweater with a pensive and intense expression, sparking curiosity about the film’s storyline. The cinematography for the film is handled by James Chegwyn, while David Schweitzer has composed the music.

Director Daphne Schmon shared Shruti’s first-look poster on social media, along with a heartfelt message celebrating her birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the incredible and fearless Shruti Haasan. She will always be our ‘Diana.’ The entire team of ‘The Eye’ from London, Greece, the US, and India celebrates you on this special day.” Shruti, moved by the support, responded with three heart emojis and a simple message: “Thank you, my dear ones.”

The film has already been showcased at prestigious international film festivals in Greece and London, where it received appreciation for its gripping narrative and performances. This recognition further establishes Shruti Haasan’s presence in global cinema.

Apart from The Eye, Shruti is currently involved in several major projects. She will be seen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, alongside Superstar Rajinikanth. Additionally, she is working on Train, a film by actor-director Mysskin, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

With The Eye already generating buzz and excitement, Shruti Haasan’s Hollywood journey has begun on a promising note. Fans eagerly await to see how she shines in this international venture.