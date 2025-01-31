Shine Tom Chacko Joins Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Actor Shine Tom Chacko has confirmed his involvement in Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The Malayalam actor made the announcement via his Instagram story, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated project. Actor Shine Tom Chacko has confirmed his involvement in Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The Malayalam actor made the announcement via his Instagram story, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated project.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, BS Avinash (KGF fame), Prabhu, Prasanna, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Sunil. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, a production house known for backing major South Indian blockbusters.

Adding to the film’s appeal is music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), who is collaborating with Ajith after a decade—his last project with the actor was the 2014 film Veeram. The technical team also includes cinematographer Abinadhan Ramanujam and editor Vijay Velukutty.

‘Good Bad Ugly’ marks Shine Tom Chacko’s return to Tamil cinema after his impactful performance in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX (2023). This is his first collaboration with Ajith Kumar, having made his Tamil debut in Vijay’s Beast (2022).

Apart from this film, Shine has ‘Paradise Circus’ and ‘Chattuli’ lined up in Malayalam. Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly is set to hit theatres on April 10, making it one of the most awaited Tamil releases of the year.