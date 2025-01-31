Traffic restrictions ahead of VP’s visit

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements on January 31, 2025, in view of the visit of the Vice President of India and the Home Minister. These restrictions will be in effect from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM to ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic movement in the city.
As per the advisory:
Alternative Route: Motorists traveling from Chennai Airport to East Coast Road (ECR) are advised to take Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) as an alternative route.
Commercial Vehicle Restriction: All commercial vehicles will be restricted from using the Airport–ECR route during the specified hours.
The traffic police urge motorists to cooperate with the arrangements and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.