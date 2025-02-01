Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Education Announced in Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Education with a total outlay of ₹500 crore. This initiative aims to harness the power of AI to enhance learning, research, and innovation in the education sector.

Investment as an Engine for Growth

During her speech, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of investment as a key driver of economic growth. The proposed AI centre is expected to revolutionize education by integrating advanced AI-driven solutions to improve teaching methodologies, personalized learning, and skill development for students.

Boost to Medical Education

Apart from AI in education, the Finance Minister also highlighted significant strides in medical education. Over the past decade, the government has added 1.1 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate seats in medical colleges. Furthering this effort, an additional 10,000 medical seats will be added in the coming year, ensuring greater access to medical education and addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals.