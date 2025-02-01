Suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra rise to 4

The number of suspected deaths in Maharashtra due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, have risen to four, while the tally of cases recorded in the state so far stood at 140, health officials said.

A 36-year-old man died due to “trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia” at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits on Thursday.

The fourth suspected victim was a 60-year-old man from the Dhayari area off Sinhgad Road here who died on Friday.

The man was admitted to the hospital on January 27 following loose motions and weakness in the lower limbs. He died due to cardiac arrest, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.