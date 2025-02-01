Modified UDAAN Scheme to Boost Regional Connectivity

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced the launch of a modified UDAAN regional

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced the launch of a modified UDAAN regional connectivity scheme to further enhance air travel accessibility across India.

Highlighting the success of the UDAAN scheme, she stated that it has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class passengers to travel faster and more affordably. The modified scheme will focus on expanding regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and aims to carry 4 crore passengers over the next 10 years.

To strengthen air travel facilities, the modified UDAAN scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly regions and aspirational districts, ensuring better connectivity for remote areas. Additionally, the government will facilitate Greenfield airports in Bihar to meet the state’s future aviation needs, complementing the ongoing expansion of Patna airport.

Apart from aviation, the Budget also promises financial support for the Western Kosi Canal Project in Mithilanchal, which will benefit a large number of farmers in Bihar by improving irrigation and agricultural productivity.

With these initiatives, the government aims to boost regional air travel, improve infrastructure, and support economic growth, particularly in underserved regions.