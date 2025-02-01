Sachin Tendulkar to get BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Sachin Tendulkar, whose records and impact on international cricket have stood the test of time, will be conferred with the BCCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board’s annual gala here on Saturday.

Overall, Tendulkar will be the 31st recipient of the award, which was instituted in 1994 in the honour of India’s first captain Col. CK Nayudu.

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game.