India Clinches T20 Series with Victory Over England

In the 4th T20 match against England, India secured a crucial victory and won the series.

Playing at Pune, India batted first and scored 181 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Despite early setbacks, Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube (53) steadied the innings with a crucial 87-run partnership for the sixth wicket, propelling India’s total.

Chasing 182 runs, England got off to a solid start with Phil Salt (23) and Ben Duckett (39). Later, Harry Brook played an aggressive knock of 51 runs before getting dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy. However, England lost momentum as wickets kept tumbling.

In the end, England was bowled out for 166 runs in 20 overs, handing India a 15-run victory and a series win.

@@@@