Aadhav Arjuna’s first day in Vijay’s TVK saw him meeting VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan in Chennai.

Addressing the media, Thirumavalavan stated that the meeting had no political agenda, emphasizing Aadhav Arjuna’s respect for Periyar’s ideology. Aadhav Arjuna, in turn, described Thirumavalavan as his mentor, stating that TVK and VCK are not ideological opposites.

This meeting has sparked speculation about a possible understanding between TVK and VCK in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.