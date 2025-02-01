FM Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the union budget today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today morning. She will give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am.

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s second full-fledged Budget in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government that assumed power in 2024 and her eighth budget presentation in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government’s consecutive terms in power.

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce reforms that will simplify the tax process, offer enhanced relief and promote greater transparency within the taxation system.