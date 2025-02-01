Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Poonch

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the Indian Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch while trying to infiltrate from the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), security sources said.

Police sources said three militants tried to cross into India from Poonch’s Khari Karmara. While two were killed in the gun battle, the third managed to escape back into PoK, one source said.

The infiltration attempt comes at a time when there was increased security at the border following intelligence inputs of possible incursions.