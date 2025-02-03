CM using ‘iron fist’ to suppress truth: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s so-called iron fist is being used not to uphold justice, but to suppress the truth.

Annamalai’s remarks come amid ongoing political tensions between the DMK government and the BJP in the state. He accused the ruling party of misusing power to cover up uncomfortable truths instead of ensuring law and order.

The statement is expected to further intensify the political rivalry between the DMK and BJP, with both parties frequently engaging in heated exchanges over governance, corruption, and law enforcement in Tamil Nadu.