IPS officer complaint: Oppn parties blames govt

A IADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, PMK founder Dr Ramadoss among others criticises the DMK government for alleged conspiracy to kill IPS Kalpana Naik after she flagged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Commission (TNUSC) recruitment process.

Palaniswami on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to probe the allegation of senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak that an attempt was made on her life for exposing irregularities in police recruitment and take tough legal action.

He demanded that the “Stalin model DMK government” ensure adequate security for Additional Director General of Police, Nayak. It was appalling that an attempt was made on her life for exposing the irregularities in her department, and “what answer Chief Minister M K Stalin has for this? he asked.

In a social media post, the top AIADMK leader said the alleged incident was a blot on the police department, which functions under the Chief Minister. The DMK government must, hence, own up full responsibility for the “condemnable, shameful state of affairs” in the police department, he said.

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has raised serious concerns over a possible conspiracy to murder a woman ADGP, alleging that she was targeted for exposing irregularities in the Tamil Nadu Police Sub-Inspector recruitment process. He has demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.

In a statement, Ramadoss expressed shock over the allegations made by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kalpana Nayak, who has claimed that a fire at her office was a deliberate attempt on her life after she exposed corruption in police recruitment.

Concerns over irregularities in the reservation process for Sub-Inspector recruitment had already been raised earlier. Now, a high-ranking officer herself has confirmed the malpractice, further deepening suspicions regarding the transparency of the selection process.