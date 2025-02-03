Indian startups raise $240.85 million this week

During the week, 30 Indian startups secured a total of $240.85 million in funding including five growth-stage investments and 20 early-stage rounds.

Bengaluru emerged as the leader in startup funding, with 12 deals secured during the week.

It was followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Patna.

Among business sectors, e-commerce startups received the highest number of investments, closing five deals, according to Entrackr report.

SaaS and fintech startups followed closely, securing three deals each, while companies in foodtech, healthtech, and manufacturing also attracted investor interest.

In the growth-stage category, edtech startup Leap raised $65 million in its Series E round led by Apis Partners.