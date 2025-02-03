Shaam’s crime thriller Asthram gets a new release date

The makers of Asthram, an upcoming crime thriller starring actor Shaam, have announced a new release date along with the film’s gripping trailer. Initially scheduled to hit theaters on February 21, the film will now release a week later, on February 28. The makers of Asthram, an upcoming crime thriller starring actor Shaam, have announced a new release date along with the film’s gripping trailer. Initially scheduled to hit theaters on February 21, the film will now release a week later, on February 28.

The trailer showcases Shaam as a troubled police officer struggling to solve a perplexing murder case. As he dives deeper, he stumbles upon a crucial lead that sets him on a thrilling chase. The film revolves around a serial killer on the loose, with a subplot involving forced religious conversions. A striking dialogue from a priest in the trailer suggests a strong political undertone: “If God will save only if you switch sides, then he isn’t God, but a mere political party leader.”

Directed by Aravind Rajagopal, Asthram is penned by writer Jegan M S. The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including veteran actor Nizhalgal Ravi, Aroul D Shankar, Jeeva Ravi, and newcomer Ranjith DSM.

Aravind Rajagopal, who has spent a decade creating short films, makes his directorial debut with Asthram. Speaking about the film’s journey, he shared, “During the pandemic, my team and I made a 30-minute pilot film. Recognizing the story’s potential, we decided to expand it into a full-length feature. With Jegan’s remarkable writing, the film has taken shape as an enthralling crime investigation thriller.”

The film’s music is composed by Sundaramoorthy, known for his work in Airaa, 8 Thottakkal, and Bommai Nayagi. Cinematographer Kalyan and editor Boopathy are also part of the technical team.

Produced by Dhana Shanmugamani under the banner of Best Movies, Asthram is set for theatrical release through Five Star Company, which has acquired its distribution rights.