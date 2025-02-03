Anirudh to score music for Nani’s next

The film is gearing up to go on floors soon, with pre-production work in full swing. Nani, known for his dedication, is hitting the gym hard to prepare for his intense new role. This film is expected to showcase him in a never-seen-before mass-driven avatar.

Adding to the excitement, Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for The Paradise. This marks his third collaboration with Nani, following the musical hits Jersey and Gangleader. Fans have high expectations from this successful duo once again.

Director Srikanth Odela has crafted a powerful, gripping screenplay that promises to present Nani in a fresh, intense role. Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri is going all out to bring this vision to life, ensuring that The Paradise is made on a lavish scale.