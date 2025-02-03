Silambarasan’s  49th film announced on his birthday

Actor Silambarasan TR, fondly known as STR, received a special birthday treat this year with the official announcement of his next film. As he turned 42, the makers of his upcoming project revealed details exactly at midnight, much to the excitement of his fans. Actor Silambarasan TR, fondly known as STR, received a special birthday treat this year with the official announcement of his next film. As he turned 42, the makers of his upcoming project revealed details exactly at midnight, much to the excitement of his fans.

Produced by Dawn Pictures, the film will be directed by Parking fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan. This marks STR’s 49th film, and the announcement has already sparked curiosity.

Sharing the news on social media platform X, the makers posted a striking first-look poster along with the message:

“Happy Birthday STR. On this special day, we’re happy to reveal our next massive collaboration with our @SilambarasanTR (sic).”

The poster features a backshot of STR dressed in formal attire, holding a book titled Engineering Materials and Metallurgy. However, what catches the eye is the blood-stained knife hidden inside the book and an ID card peeking out from his pocket. The tagline, “The Most Wanted Student,” hints at a gripping storyline.

With Ramkumar Balakrishnan at the helm, known for his work in Parking, and STR in a seemingly intense and intriguing role, expectations are already high. The combination of a student backdrop, suspenseful elements, and a crime-thriller feel has left fans eagerly waiting for more details.

As STR gears up for his 49th film, this announcement has set the stage for yet another compelling addition to his filmography.