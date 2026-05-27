Jana Nayagan release date locked ahead of Vijay’s birthday

The much-awaited Jana Nayagan, starring Joseph Vijay, is now slated for a grand theatrical release on June 19, 2026, strategically timed just ahead of the actor’s birthday.

Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama carries added significance as it is widely seen as Vijay’s final film before fully transitioning into politics.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Bobby Deol as the antagonist, alongside Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Despite facing hurdles such as censor delays and an online leak earlier, the makers are now gearing up for a massive worldwide release, with expectations running high among fans.

With its political backdrop and emotional weight, Jana Nayagan is not just another release—it is being seen as a landmark moment marking the end of an era in Tamil cinema.