Atharvaa’s Idhayam Murali to hit screens July 10 

Actor Atharvaa’s upcoming entertainer Idhayam Murali, directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran, is all set to hit theatres on July 10.

The release poster teases a vibrant ensemble, featuring Fahadh Faasil, VJ Rakshan, Dravid Selvam and music composer Thaman S, who returns to acting after his debut in Boys.

The film also stars Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles, supported by a wide cast including Niharika NM, Sudhakar Jayaraman, Natty, Anju Kurian, Angelin B and Yashashree Rao.

Idhayam Murali marks Atharvaa’s second collaboration with Aakash Baskaran, who also backed Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara.

On the technical side, the film boasts music by Thaman S, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav, promising a lively commercial entertainer backed by strong technical talent.