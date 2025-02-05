205 illegal Indian migrants deported from US to land in Amritsar this afternoon

Chennai: A US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon.

The aircraft was originally scheduled to land in the morning on Wednesday but seems to have been delayed. As for the details about who is on the plane, neither the US nor the Indian governments have revealed anything.

Reports suggest that a C-17 Globemaster took off from San Antonio in Texas and is carrying illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country’s law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through “donkey routes” or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.