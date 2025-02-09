Capital freed itself from a decade of AAP-da: Modi

Hailing the BJP’s Delhi Assembly polls victory as “historic”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a stinging attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, saying the country needs a serious political transformation and not politics of “dhoort-ta (deceit) and moorkhta (foolishness).”

He said the people of Delhi have “short-circuited the politics of short-cuts” and asserted that the mandate has made it clear that there’s no space for corruption and lies in politics.

In a no-holds-barred attack on AAP, Modi said these ‘AAP-da’ people came into politics saying that they will change politics but they emerged as “kattar baimaan (most dishonest).”

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here on Saturday evening, Modi said the people of Delhi have shown the door to ‘AAP-da’ and now a double-engine government will ensure development at a double speed.