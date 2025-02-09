Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat, congratulates BJP for big win

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged his electoral loss on Saturday and congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its win.

In a self-released video on X, Arvind Kejriwal said, “We accept the verdict of the people and I congratulate the BJP for their victory in the Delhi elections. I hope they fulfil their promises.”

Speaking further, Kejriwal congratulated the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party and said they all worked very hard.

“I also want to congratulate the workers of the AAP as they all worked very hard. We are standing with the people, always, we can to politics for them,” he said.