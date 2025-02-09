Rahul Gandhi accepts Delhi polls defeat, Vows to continue fight for people

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has stated that the Congress party accepts the Delhi Assembly election results with humility.

Despite its long history of governance in the capital, the Congress failed to win a single seat in this election. The party also did not lead in any constituency, delivering a major setback to its cadre and leadership.

In an official statement, Rahul Gandhi said, “We humbly accept the verdict of the people of Delhi. I thank all voters who supported us and our dedicated party workers who campaigned tirelessly.”

He further emphasized that Congress will continue its fight against pollution, inflation, and corruption, and remain committed to Delhi’s development.