Erode East Victory Reflects People’s Approval of Good Governance: M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has expressed confidence that the Erode East by-election victory will serve as a mandate for his government’s good governance.

In a letter to party cadres, he highlighted that under the Dravidian Model Government, several development projects have been successfully implemented in Erode district, benefiting infrastructure, trade, and the handloom sector.

Stalin also criticized opposition parties, stating that their false accusations and misinformation campaigns had no impact on the people. He asserted that the overwhelming support from Erode East voters reflected the trust and confidence they have in the DMK government.