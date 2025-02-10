Aero India 2025 kicks off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Aero India 2025 kicked off at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were among the high profile names present on the first day.

The 15th edition of Aero India will see more than 9,000 exhibitors, including 150 foreign participants from 90 countries, 26 defence and 118 CEOs, including 59 from foreign companies. The five-day event will see India push its self-reliance vision through a series of strategic meetings and dialogues.

The event was inaugurated by the defence minister on Monday, will see a variety of aircraft perform, including the presence of Russian Su-57 and US’ F-35.

The event will also focus on strategic meetings scheduled on the sidelines of the event, the outcomes of which will be known in the months to come.

“Aero India is a platform that showcases the strength, resilience, and self-reliance of New India. It’s not just crucial for India’s defence preparedness, but it also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation,” Singh said Sunday.

Several one-on-one meetings will also held discussions at seminars, and industry-organised roundtables will be used by Indian officials and companies to further the country’s interests in line with the Centre’s focus on self-reliance.