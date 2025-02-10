Agahathiyaa will be engaging: Pa Vijay

Aghathiyaa, directed by noted lyricist Pa Vijay, will be intense & engaging. Aghathiyaa, directed by noted lyricist Pa Vijay, will be intense & engaging.

The film unfolds in two different time periods, with certain occurences repeating for characters who also lived in the past, in the present.

Aghathiyaa also stars Arjun, Raashii Khanna, Edward Sonnenblick, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Redin Kingsley. Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International and Aneesh Arjun Dev’s Wam India produced Aghathiyaa.

Aghathiyaa is Pa Vijay’s third directorial venture, after Strawberry (2015) and Aaruthra (2018). He doubled up as a writer in these two films, besides serving just as a writer in Gnabagangal (2009) and the Tamil dialogue writer for the Telugu film Rudhramadevi (2015). The film’s technical crew comprises music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematograher Dipak Kumar Padhy, editor San Lokesh, stunt choreographer K Ganesh, and dance choreographer Sridhar.Jiiva was last seen in debut director KG Balasubramani’s Black, opposite Priya Bhavani Shankar.