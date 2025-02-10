Dhanush’s NEEK set for Feb 21 release

Dhanush’s highly anticipated directorial ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’ is set to hit theaters on February 21, 2025. Produced under Wunderbar Films, the film marks the debut of Pavish Narayan, alongside Anikha Surendran. The ensemble cast includes Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarath Kumar, Saranya Ponvannan, and Aadukalam Naren.

The film’s music by G.V. Prakash Kumar is already making waves, with ‘Golden Sparrow’ featuring Priyanka Mohan becoming a chartbuster. At a recent media interaction, the cast expressed excitement, with debutant Pavish calling it a “dream launch” and Anikha highlighting its emotional depth.

With Dhanush’s direction, a fresh cast, and a promising soundtrack, this film is one to watch out for this February!