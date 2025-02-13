RCB set to announce captain; Kohli, Patidar frontrunners

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to announce its captain for the upcoming season on Thursday with star batter Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar being the frontrunners for the position.

Kohli was the RCB captain between 2013 and 2021 before stepping down as Faf du Plessis took over.

But RCB released Du Plessis, who was their skipper from 2022 to 2024, ahead of last year’s mega auction. The 40-year-old Du Plessis will play for Delhi Capitals this season.

Kohli has a fine record as RCB captain, though he could not land them the title.

The 36-year-old has led RCB in 143 matches, the second longest stint as captain after the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings.