KL Rahul is our first choice as keeper-batter: Gambhir

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir made it clear that KL Rahul is team’s first-choice wicketkeeper going into the Champions Trophy and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant is not being considered as an option in the playing eleven in the immediate future.

Among all the players that were chosen for the England ODIs, only Pant wasn’t given a start by the head coach as all the others got at least one game if not three.

Rahul, who initially batted at No. 6 in the first two games, didn’t look comfortable and fared far better at the familiar No. 5 position with a useful 40 off 29 balls in India’s one-sided 142-run victory in the third ODI here.

“Ultimately, it is very difficult to talk about individuals. But all I can say is that if he is part of the squad, when time comes, he might get an opportunity. But at the moment, obviously, KL is the No 1 wicketkeeper and he has delivered for us,” Gambhir told media persons at the series-ending press conference.