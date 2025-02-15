Annamalai alleges rampant illicit liquor trade in TN

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai has alleged that illicit liquor trade is rampant across the state, raising concerns over law and order.

In a statement, Annamalai referred to a shocking incident in Muttam village, Mayiladuthurai district, where two young men, including an engineering student, were brutally murdered by illicit liquor traders for questioning their activities.

“I express my deepest condolences to their families. Illicit liquor trade is running like a river across Tamil Nadu. Are the local police unaware of this? Today, two young men have lost their lives at the hands of liquor traders. Do the authorities have any conscience? While law and order are crumbling, Chief Minister Stalin continues his self-praising public appearances without any shame,” Annamalai criticized.

He further alleged that Tamil Nadu is currently experiencing a governance crisis worse than the DMK’s previous rule from 2006 to 2011. “Tamil Nadu is in a more disastrous state than during the DMK’s dark rule between 2006 and 2011. Due to your inefficiency, peaceful citizens are being pushed towards dire consequences.

Chief Minister Stalin must realize this,” Annamalai stated.He also took a swipe at the Chief Minister, saying, “If you are unable to maintain law and order, you might as well consider becoming a full-time supporting actor in Tamil cinema.”