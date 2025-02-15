Stalin plays down differences among coalition partners

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressed several pressing issues in a video statement.

He shared his thoughts on governance, alliance politics, budget allocations, women’s education, social media, and the current political climate.

Union Budget & TN’s Treatment by the Centre

Stalin criticized the central government for ignoring Tamil Nadu in the budget allocations. He pointed out that while national reports acknowledge Tamil Nadu’s excellent performance in various sectors, the state is continuously deprived of adequate financial support. He questioned why even funds allocated for students’ education were being withheld and accused the Union Government of systematically sidelining Tamil Nadu.

Women’s Education & Welfare Schemes

Stalin reiterated his government’s commitment to education and women’s empowerment. He emphasized that education is the greatest wealth and a transformative force for future generations. He highlighted initiatives such as the Breakfast Scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at Doorstep), Naan Mudhalvan (Skill Development), Pudhumai Penn (New-Age Women), and Tamizh Pudhalvan (Tamil Talent). He expressed pride in seeing women benefit from these schemes, with many of them securing government jobs through recruitment drives.

Differences Among Coalition Partners

Stalin downplayed differences within the ruling alliance, stating that he views them as suggestions rather than conflicts. He compared them to differences that naturally arise in families or workplaces, emphasizing that democracy thrives on diverse opinions. He reaffirmed that the DMK-led alliance remains strong in its fight against the BJP and continues to be an example of unity in Indian politics.

EPS’ Comments on INDIA Alliance

When asked about EPS’s claim that the INDIA alliance was facing setbacks after the Delhi election results, Stalin dismissed the statement, saying that EPS often echoes BJP’s viewpoints. He sarcastically remarked that EPS serves as a “dubbing voice” for the BJP rather than an independent leader.

Rising Crimes Against Women

The Chief Minister assured that his government takes swift action against crimes targeting women. He emphasized that strict laws and special courts have been established to ensure prompt justice. He warned perpetrators to consider how they would feel if such crimes happened within their own families.

On President’s Rule in Manipur

Stalin criticized the Union Government’s delayed decision to impose President’s Rule in Manipur. He pointed out that over 220 people had lost their lives during the prolonged violence and that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was removed only after BJP allies and MLAs turned against him. He accused the BJP of shielding Biren Singh despite the Supreme Court calling for an investigation into his involvement in the violence. Stalin concluded by hoping for peace and a return to democracy in Manipur.