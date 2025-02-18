Aussies arrive in Pak for Champions Trophy

Lahore, Feb 18: The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Lahore, Feb 18: The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The tournament begins with a match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan are also the defending champions having won the last edition of the tournament in 2017 in the UK where they beat India in the title clash.

The team landed in two separate groups. The first batch, which included captain Steve Smith, coaches, and support staff, arrived from Colombo via Dubai.

The second group, comprising 15 players and two additional members of the support staff, followed the same route and reached Lahore later the same day.