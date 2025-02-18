All eyes on Shami

Dubai, Feb 18: Mohammed Shami’s right hand holds the finesse of a magician, capable of deceiving the world’s best batters with a flick of his wrist. But can he weave his magic and help India reclaim the ICC Champions Trophy after 12 years?

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury, Shami’s role becomes even more crucial as India’s lead pacer. However, concerns linger over his fitness and match readiness, as the 34-year-old is returning from an injury.

India begins their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai, and fans will hope Shami can hit top form in this high-pressure tournament.

“Actually, he had out-bowled Bumrah in the 2019 (50-over World Cup) and in the last World Cup (2023). Bumrah is the champion bowler across formats. But Shami has experience and, before Bumrah’s arrival, it was Shami who carried India’s attack all through,” Balaji, now a reputed pace bowling coach, said.

Former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji found no reason to believe otherwise.

Bumrah’s unavailability makes it imperative for Shami to strike upfront consistently. Balaji underlined that factor.

“I think it’s very important. If India has to do well, then Shami has to come good with the new ball. The kind of impact he can make in his first six overs with the new ball, it will play a crucial role for India.

“Old ball is anyway…it is a defensive game now. If he can make early inroads regularly that will give a huge booster to India,” he added.

But can he find his optimal and ideal running speed, because Shami’s effectiveness totally depends on his rhythm.

Balaji thought it was not a task beyond Shami.

“Since that (ankle) injury has happened, there was a little bit of slowness, maybe. It’s natural. But there is nothing you can do about it. It’s part of any sportsperson’s career.