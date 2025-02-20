Ponting backs Smith to succeed as opener

ICC Hall of Famer and former skipper Ricky Ponting has backed Steve Smith to play as an opener during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, saying that he could anchor the innings for Aussies at the top of the order.

Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign will kickstart on February 22 at Lahore against arch-rivals England, followed by matches against South Africa (February 25) at Rawalpindi and Afghanistan (February 28) at Lahore.

Ponting was speaking about Australia’s current injury woes with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review, with regular skipper Pat Cummins, fellow fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood, all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, plus even recently-retired all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (retired from ODIs) all missing from their 15-player squad for the event.