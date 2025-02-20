We were thinking 260-280 on that surface: Santner

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner praised centurions Will Young and Tom Latham for helping the team post an above par total of 320/5 against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

New Zealand beat defending champions Pakistan by 60 runs to start their campaign on an emphatic note.

“I thought Pakistan bowled well, even through the middle stage, but the way Young and Latham rotated the strike and got the odd boundary really set us up. We were thinking 260-280, but it shows what you can do if you have a platform and wickets in hand,” said Santner.

After posting 320 for five, New Zealand put the squeeze on Pakistan batters in the powerplay and the hosts could not recover from there to end at 260 all out