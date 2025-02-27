Modi’s message to devotees as Maha Kumbh concludes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today penned a blog after the grand Maha Kumbh concluded on Wednesday and thanked the countrymen for their participation. The PM said the way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming.

He shared the blog on X with mesmerising pictures of the grand event and wrote in Hindi, “The Maha Kumbh has concluded…the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh…”

The Prime Minister acknowledged that organising such a grand event was not easy. He apologised to the people for any lapses in serving the devotees.

“I know that organising such a grand event was not easy. I pray to Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, Mother Saraswati, O Mother, if there was any shortcoming in our worship, please forgive us. If there was any lapse in serving the devotees, whom I consider the embodiment of God, I also seek forgiveness from the people,” PM Modi wrote on his blog.

Modi also added that the Maha Kumbh has now become a subject of research for management professionals, as well as planning and policy experts worldwide.

“The massive participation of devotees in the Maha Kumbh is not just a record but it has also laid a strong foundation for centuries to come, reinforcing and enriching our culture and heritage,” the Prime Minister said.