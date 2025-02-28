Kohli can break Tendulkar’s 100-century record, says Jaffer

Former India opener and Mumbai stalwart Wasim Jaffer believes Virat Kohli will continue to play for at least three to four more years and is well on track to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.

Kohli, 36, currently has 82 international centuries across all formats, with his latest coming in India’s commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

But before this, Kohli had struggled for runs at home.

“As a cricket fan you want to see Virat as much as you can. With the form he was in (against Pakistan), nobody wants to see him get out. When he makes runs everybody is happy, and I am sure everyone wants Virat to play for 3-4 more years and break all records,” Jaffer said during the launch of India Corporate T20 Bash (ICBT20), a corporate cricket league, here on Wednesday.