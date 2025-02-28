Two men publicly flogged in Indonesia for gay sex

Two men were publicly flogged in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province on Thursday after they were found guilty of sexual relations by a court operating under strict Islamic law.

While gay sex is not illegal elsewhere in Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation — it is outlawed in Aceh, which imposes a version of sharia, the Islamic legal code.

The flogging began before midday at a park in provincial capital Banda Aceh, with one man accused of instigating the relationship lashed 82 times and the second man 77 times.