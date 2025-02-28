Two men publicly flogged in Indonesia for gay sex

Bali, Feb 28 Two men were publicly flogged in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province on Thursday after they were found guilty of sexual relations by a court operating under strict Islamic law.
While gay sex is not illegal elsewhere in Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation — it is outlawed in Aceh, which imposes a version of sharia, the Islamic legal code.
The flogging began before midday at a park in provincial capital Banda Aceh, with one man accused of instigating the relationship lashed 82 times and the second man 77 times.
Both were caned with a rattan stick as dozens watched on, according to an AFP journalist present.
The men’s sentences were reduced by three lashes for three months spent in detention.
In November, locals raided a rented room in Banda Aceh and found the two men — both students at a local university — together.