Pakistan in no position to lecture anyone: India At UN

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, Kshitij Tyagi, accused the Pakistani leadership of perpetuating falsehoods dictated by its military. Mr Tyagi’s comments came in response to Pakistani law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar’s allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan’s leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council’s time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from,” Mr Tyagi said in Geneva.

The Indian envoy accused Pakistan of misusing international platforms to push anti-India rhetoric while failing to address its own domestic crises.

Continuing his response, Mr Tyagi reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are and will remain integral parts of India. He pointed to the significant development and stability achieved in these regions in recent years, in contrast to Pakistan’s claims of unrest.