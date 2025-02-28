UN chief Guterres to visit Bangladesh in March

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the state-run news agency, said Guterres’ office confirmed the dates of his visit, which follows an invitation from the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus.

A release from the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in UN said the invitation was handed over by Khalilur Rahman, High Representative of the Chief Adviser on the Rohingya Issue and Priority Matters, during his meeting with the Secretary-General on February 7 in New York, the BSS said.

In a letter to Yunus on February 25, Guterres said he shared the Bangladesh chief adviser’s concerns regarding the impact of the Rohingya crisis on Bangladesh and the region, as well as the worsening humanitarian situation in Rakhine in Myanmar.

“I will continue to exercise my good offices, including through my Special Envoy on the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, to work closely with regional actors, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other stakeholders, towards a political solution to the crisis in Myanmar, including creating conditions conducive to the safe and voluntary return of the Rohingya to Rakhine,” his letter read.

The UN chief said he has requested his senior managers to provide guidance to the United Nations Country Teams in Bangladesh and Myanmar on how “we can maximise humanitarian aid and livelihood support to communities in Rakhine.”