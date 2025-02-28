‘Bilateralism is the new norm’

Speaking at BS Manthan, the Finance Minister said these are very interesting yet challenging times and the government is making all efforts to make India move up the ladder and be an engine of global growth.

“Bilateralism is now taking the top of the agenda… It is for us to ramp up our bilateral relations with many countries, not just for trade, not just for investment, but also for strategic relations. So multilateralism, sort of, out, I’m still saying with a qualifying word ‘sort of out’, but bilateralism is very much your only catalytic tool that you can use,” she said.

Observing that multilateral institutions are increasingly fading away, she said, every attempt to revive them and energize them is not having the desired result.

“So, where you have to address issues which affect more than your own country. You have no more forums left which can effectively deliver… multilateral institutions and their contributions probably are fading away, at least in the near future, till an attempt is made to revive them with that kind of energy… It’s not going to happen in the next few years,” she said.

Asserting that global trade is undergoing a complete reset, she said, “the terms and references with which all of us played trade, with some kind of an anchor in the World Trade Organization are no longer available.”