Kia unveils new EV models

Seoul, Feb 28: Kia, South Korea’s second-biggest carmaker, said on Thursday it has unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) models and future electrification strategy at an event in Spain.
Kia showcased three key models — the Kia EV4, Kia PV5 and Kia Concept EV2 sport utility vehicle (SUV) — representing its latest electric technology and design innovations.
The EV4 is Kia’s first electric sedan, the PV5 is its first purpose-built vehicle (PBV) equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated PBV platform named E-GMP.S and the Concept EV2 is a compact addition to its growing dedicated EV lineup, reports Yonhap news agency.
E-GMP.S stands for the electric-global modular platform for service architecture that allows for flexible configurations through its modular body system.
“Kia remains committed to becoming the world’s leading EV brand and sustainable mobility solutions provider by enhancing the options and experiences we offer our customers,” Kia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President Song Ho-sung said.
The EV4 comes with the group’s dedicated EV platform, named E-GMP, and an 81.4 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.
It boasts of the longest driving range at 533 kms per charge among EV models made by Kia and its bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor.
Kia plans to launch the EV4 in global markets after initially introducing its hatchback version in Europe this year.
The company aims to sell a total of 165,000 units a year of the EV4 model globally, targeting 80,000 units in Europe, 50,000 in the United States and 25,000 in South Korea.