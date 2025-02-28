Kia unveils new EV models

Kia, South Korea’s second-biggest carmaker, said on Thursday it has unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) models and future electrification strategy at an event in Spain.

Kia showcased three key models — the Kia EV4, Kia PV5 and Kia Concept EV2 sport utility vehicle (SUV) — representing its latest electric technology and design innovations.

The EV4 is Kia’s first electric sedan, the PV5 is its first purpose-built vehicle (PBV) equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated PBV platform named E-GMP.S and the Concept EV2 is a compact addition to its growing dedicated EV lineup, reports Yonhap news agency.

E-GMP.S stands for the electric-global modular platform for service architecture that allows for flexible configurations through its modular body system.