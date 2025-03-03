We will bounce back stronger: Eng coach McCullum 

The loss to South Africa marked England’s seventh consecutive ODI defeat, extending their longest losing streak since the 2000/2001 season, when they suffered 11 straight losses.

In India, England were beaten in both the T20 and ODI series.

“No I felt India was a very good preparation for such a tournament. Yes we were beaten comfortably by India but it was good preparation for a major tournament,” McCullum told a media conference.

McCullum acknowledged that his team came into the Champions Trophy with high hopes of making a strong finish, but their performance was disappointing.

“But we were very poor and it is very disappointing. But we saw tonight that we couldn’t withstand the pressure and players lacked confidence,” he said.

The New Zealand coach emphasized that England had a lot of work to do, stressing the need to find ways to ensure the players step onto the field with confidence.

“Give me a couple of weeks. I will be meeting with Rob Key and ECB officials to find out the best way forward and make sure we can see improvement in white ball cricket and we are very thorough about it.”

Asked about the next England captain and whether separate captains would be appointed for T20 and ODI cricket, McCullum said he would have an answer after a couple of weeks.