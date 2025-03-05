Stalin Opposes Offshore Mining Project in Gulf of Mannar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly opposed a proposed offshore petroleum and natural gas mining project in the Gulf of Mannar, warning of irreversible environmental damage.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin highlighted that the project is close to a marine biosphere reserve rich in coral reefs, sea grass, and mangrove forests, which are vital for biodiversity and coastal protection. He stressed that the region supports endangered species and provides essential resources like food and medicine.

Urging the Centre to reconsider, Stalin emphasized the ecological and economic risks posed by the project, calling for its cancellation to protect Tamil Nadu’s coastal environment.