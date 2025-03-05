Ready to work under Trump’s strong leadership: Zelenskyy after US pauses aid

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he is ready to work under US President Donald Trump’s “strong leadership” to achieve peace as the country continues to be at war with Russia. Commenting hours after Trump paused US assistance to Ukraine, Zelenskyy also said that his country is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

“None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

On Monday, the Trump administration halted military assistance to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure Zelenskyy into negotiations to end the war with Russia. The White House had said that the order will remain in effect until Ukraine demonstrates a commitment to peace negotiations.