India must stay prepared for new age of warfare, says Rajnath Singh

India must stay prepared to counter emerging security risks such as hybrid tactics and space-based challenges, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said, pointing to a new age of warfare that can destabilise the country’s strategic and economic interests.

“The adversaries of today do not always come with traditional weapons. Cyber attacks, misinformation campaigns, and space-based espionage are emerging as new-age threats that require advanced solutions,” he said.

His comments came during a conference-cum-exhibition on Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations.