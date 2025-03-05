Annamalai: “BJP is Growing, No Enemies”

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai stated that the party is focused on removing the DMK from power, as people are angry over rising crimes against women. He dismissed the need for immediate alliance talks, saying, “The election heat has not arrived yet; we will discuss alliances when the time comes.”

Criticizing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he questioned the need for an all-party meeting on constituency delimitation, calling it a diversion tactic. He also accused DMK members of being involved in drug smuggling under the guise of fishermen, tarnishing the reputation of genuine fishermen.

On the BJP’s alliance strategy, Annamalai hinted at possible changes, stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to Tamil Nadu could bring new political developments.