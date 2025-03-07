Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODIs

Veteran Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has retired from ODI cricket with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old was part of Bangladesh’s squad that exited the Champions Trophy from the group stage.

He made the announcement on social media.

“I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty,” Rahim wrote on his official Facebook page.

“The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny”, he said.